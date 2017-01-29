Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan until the end of the season.

Swans boss Paul Clement is understood to have made bringing in defensive reinforcements his main priority in the closing stages of the transfer window, which shuts on Tuesday night.

The Premier League strugglers have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 51 goals to leave them 17th in the table.

Clement has earmarked Lopez as a possible candidate to help in his side's battle against the drop, with the 27-year-old thought to be available on loan having struggled for game time at Benfica this season.

The Argentine has made just five league starts for the Primeira Liga leaders and could be open to the idea of leaving the Estadio da Luz in order to gain more regular first-team football.