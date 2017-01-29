New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City 'want Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan'

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Saul Niguez (L) vies with Benfica's Argentine defender Lisandro Lopez (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match SL Benfica vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on December 8, 2015.
Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Benfica centre-back Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan until the end of the season.
Swansea City have reportedly set their sights on signing Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez on loan from Benfica until the end of the season.

Swans boss Paul Clement is understood to have made bringing in defensive reinforcements his main priority in the closing stages of the transfer window, which shuts on Tuesday night.

The Premier League strugglers have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 51 goals to leave them 17th in the table.

Clement has earmarked Lopez as a possible candidate to help in his side's battle against the drop, with the 27-year-old thought to be available on loan having struggled for game time at Benfica this season.

The Argentine has made just five league starts for the Primeira Liga leaders and could be open to the idea of leaving the Estadio da Luz in order to gain more regular first-team football.

