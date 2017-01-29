New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool to offload injury-prone Daniel Sturridge at end of season

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to sell Daniel Sturridge at the end of the season due to his injury record.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 10:40 UK

Daniel Sturridge has been earmarked to leave Liverpool in the summer due to his injury record, according to reports.

Since signing from Chelsea in 2013, the 27-year-old has been restricted to just 111 Reds appearances, where he has scored 59 goals.

According to The Mirror, boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledges Sturridge's talents, but believes that he does not play enough games to have a future at Anfield.

The report claims that the German has thus decided to cut his losses and move the England international on at the end of the season in order to bring in a new striker.

West Ham United are said to have already made enquiries about Sturridge, while clubs from the Chinese Super League are also reportedly monitoring his situation.

