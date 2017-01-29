Premier League strugglers Hull City and Swansea City are reportedly weighing up a move for Diego Poyet, who has been a free agent since leaving West Ham last summer.

Premier League strugglers Hull City and Swansea City are reportedly considering offering free agent midfielder Diego Poyet a contract.

The 21-year-old has been without a club since cancelling his contract with West Ham United by mutual consent on transfer deadline day last summer and is keen to end his exile from the game.

The Uruguay Under-20 international, who is the son of former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet, is reportedly on the radar of both Hull and Swansea as they look to strengthen their squads in a bid to stay in the Premier League.

Hull boss Marco Silva is looking for reinforcements to add depth to his threadbare squad and is particularly keen to recruit midfielders having seen Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass leave the club this month and Ryan Mason suffer a fractured skull.

However, the Tigers could face competition from Swansea boss Paul Clement, while Serie A side Crotone are one of a number of Italian clubs also weighing up a move.

Poyet was in high demand when he joined West Ham in 2014, but went on to play just 10 times for the first team following his move from Charlton Athletic.