Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Birmingham City trigger Jonathan Grounds contract extension

Birmingham City confirm that they have activated a one-year contract extension for defender Jonathan Grounds which will keep him at St Andrew's until 2018. Read more.

Tomasz Kuszczak pens two-year contract extension at Birmingham City

Championship side Birmingham City have confirmed that goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has signed a new two-year contract extension at St Andrew's. Read more.

Wayne Rooney insists he wants to stay at Manchester United next season

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists that he wants to stay at the club next season. Read more.

Southampton coach Eric Black: 'Virgil van Dijk will have options to leave'

Southampton assistant manager Eric Black believes that Virgil van Dijk will have "options" to leave this summer but is hopeful that the defender will stay. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'not worried about losing Eric Dier to Manchester United'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not worried about Eric Dier getting lured to Manchester United in a £40m deal this summer. Read more.

Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'

A report claims that Watford want to sign former Arsenal centre-back Thomas Vermaelen on loan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'considering Liverpool move'

A report claims that Arsenal attacker Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will seriously consider a move to Liverpool at the end of the season. Read more.

Manchester City 'join Nelson Semedo race'

A report claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo at the end of the season. Read more.

Aurelio De Laurentiis confident of Dries Mertens stay

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident of tying in-demand Dries Mertens to a new long-term contract. Read more.

Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'

The agent of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, says that his client would be interested in a move to England. Read more.

Kevin Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'

A report claims that Liverpool will allow 23-year-old midfielder Kevin Stewart to leave Anfield at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Liverpool want Mohamed Salah

A report claims that Roma attacker Mohamed Salah is a transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Read more.

Report: Manchester City lead Alexis Sanchez race

A report claims that Manchester City will attempt to include Jason Denayer in their move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez this summer. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers lodge bid for Preston North End striker?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly lodge a bid of £2m for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill. Read more.

Phil Jagielka 'unsure' of Everton future

Experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka admits that he is 'unsure' of his future at Everton, with the 34-year-old's contract expiring next summer. Read more.

Everton pondering move for Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon?

Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon. Read more.

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic: 'My future does not matter right now'

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says that he is putting his future to one side until the end of the season. Read more.

Manchester United to offer David de Gea new contract to warn off Real Madrid?

Manchester United reportedly plan to offer goalkeeper David de Gea a new contract with the hope of persuading him to reject Real Madrid. Read more.

Hector Bellerin's agent confirms he received offer for Arsenal right-back

The agent of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin confirms that he received an offer for his client, but it was not from rumoured suitor Barcelona. Read more.

Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?

Manchester United are reportedly planning to bid £85m to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Mesut Ozil hints at Arsenal stay by insisting he is "happy" at Emirates

Mesut Ozil insists that he is "happy" at Arsenal and will make a decision about his future at the end of the season. Read more.