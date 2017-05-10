Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident of tying in-demand Dries Mertens to a new long-term contract.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that he is confident of tying in-demand Belgium international Dries Mertens to a new long-term contract.

Mertens, 30, has scored 30 goals in all competitions for his Italian club this season, and it is understood that the attacker is a summer transfer target for Manchester United.

Earlier this month, Mertens admitted that he was unsure of his future with Napoli, but De Laurentiis is confident that the attacker will extend his current deal, which will expire at the end of next season.

"I believe we are there and therefore the signature should arrive soon, we can say that in a week we will confirm everything we said," De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport.

Mertens scored five times in eight Champions League appearances for Napoli this season during the Italian side's run to the round of 16.