New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dries Mertens coy on Napoli future amid Manchester United interest

Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Belgian international Dries Mertens, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, admits that his future with Napoli is currently unclear.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Belgian international Dries Mertens has admitted that his future with Napoli is currently unclear.

The 29-year-old has scored 28 goals in all competitions for his Italian club this season, including 22 times in Serie A.

It was reported in March that Manchester United had held 'secret talks' with Mertens, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho believed to be interested in signing the attacker at the end of the season.

Mertens's current deal in Naples will expire next summer, and the 57-time Belgium international has refused to offer any guarantees over his future at Napoli.

"We are focused on Champions League qualification at the moment and we know it all depends on us but we also know that anything can happen. Opponents are tired and they can make some mistakes," Mertens told ElfVoetbal.

"I'm optimistic. As for my future I can't say anything at the moment, we'll see what's going to happen."

Mertens scored five times in eight Champions League appearances for Napoli this season during the Italian side's run to the round of 16.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dries Mertens, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sports Mole logo
Report: Premier League giants join Patrick Schick race
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
Dries Mertens coy on Napoli futureMan United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?
Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisisMourinho refuses to criticise playersMourinho: 'Luke Shaw has a big injury'Mourinho: "A point is not good"
> Manchester United Homepage
More Napoli News
Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Dries Mertens coy on Napoli future amid Manchester United interest
 Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 Group B match between Nigeria and Uruguay at Estadio Octavio Mangabeira (Arena Fonte Nova Salvador) on June 20, 2013
Report: Chelsea offer Kenneth Omeruo to Napoli in exchange for Kalidou Koulibaly
 Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Napoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny?
Napoli consider move for Villa defender?Napoli chief confirms Chelsea bid for KoulibalyAgent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'Man United 'step up Mertens pursuit'Mourinho "calm" about Ibrahimovic future
Juventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Denis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachKoulibaly expects to remain at Napoli
> Napoli Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 