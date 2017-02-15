Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomes talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being interested in joining the club, as speculation over his long-term future rumbles on.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confessed that he is a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and would love to sign him from Manchester United.

The 35-year-old's future at Old Trafford beyond the summer is in doubt, as he has so far opted against agreeing a 12-month extension to the deal penned last July.

While debate surrounding Ibrahimovic's next career step continues to rumble on, with talks between United boss Jose Mourinho and the former Paris Saint-German ace reportedly planned for later this week, Napoli chief De Laurentiis has confessed that bringing him to the Stadio San Paolo is a "dream".

"My dream signing? I always try to go forward with what I have," he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. "One I would like though is that giant who is at Manchester United now. I had him as a dinner guest in Los Angeles and he's incredibly nice, even though he always seems angry."

Ibrahimovic's agent recently hinted that Napoli would be his top choice for a new club should he depart United at the end of the season.