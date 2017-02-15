New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Napoli president: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dream signing'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomes talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being interested in joining the club, as speculation over his long-term future rumbles on.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 18:32 UK

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confessed that he is a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and would love to sign him from Manchester United.

The 35-year-old's future at Old Trafford beyond the summer is in doubt, as he has so far opted against agreeing a 12-month extension to the deal penned last July.

While debate surrounding Ibrahimovic's next career step continues to rumble on, with talks between United boss Jose Mourinho and the former Paris Saint-German ace reportedly planned for later this week, Napoli chief De Laurentiis has confessed that bringing him to the Stadio San Paolo is a "dream".

"My dream signing? I always try to go forward with what I have," he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. "One I would like though is that giant who is at Manchester United now. I had him as a dinner guest in Los Angeles and he's incredibly nice, even though he always seems angry."

Ibrahimovic's agent recently hinted that Napoli would be his top choice for a new club should he depart United at the end of the season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli move
>
View our homepages for Aurelio De Laurentiis, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Napoli president: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dream signing'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'concerned by fixture list'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks this week'
Mourinho: 'Pogba's mother wants a draw'Bailly hails Man United backroom staffMourinho: 'Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'Rooney misses training ahead of Europa tie
Juan Mata wants to hit double figuresUnited 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Griezmann admits doubts over PL moveMeunier: 'I would like to play in England'Man United, Liverpool 'scout Malcolm'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Napoli News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Napoli
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Napoli president: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dream signing'
 Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Dries Mertens: 'I refused life-changing Chinese Super League move'
Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Zielinski'Callejon: 'Real Madrid tough opposition'Mourinho "convinced" of Ibrahimovic stayGareth Bale to return within a monthDe Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'
Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli moveSouthampton sign Manolo Gabbiadini from NapoliSouthampton move closer to Gabbiadini deal?Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?Southampton make fresh move for Gabbiadini?
> Napoli Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version