Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer David de Gea a new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international was close to moving to the Bernabeu in 2015, but the paperwork was not filed by the deadline and the transfer fell through.

De Gea then performed a turnaround by penning a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, but links to the European giants continue to rumble on.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils hope that handing De Gea an improved deal with a pay rise will persuade the shot-stopper to stay at the North-West outfit.

As it stands, the former Atletico Madrid player has two years left on his current contract, and there is an option to extend the deal by a year.