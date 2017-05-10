New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to offer David de Gea new contract to warn off Real Madrid?

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly plan to offer goalkeeper David de Gea a new contract with the hope of persuading him to reject Real Madrid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:37 UK

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer David de Gea a new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international was close to moving to the Bernabeu in 2015, but the paperwork was not filed by the deadline and the transfer fell through.

De Gea then performed a turnaround by penning a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, but links to the European giants continue to rumble on.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils hope that handing De Gea an improved deal with a pay rise will persuade the shot-stopper to stay at the North-West outfit.

As it stands, the former Atletico Madrid player has two years left on his current contract, and there is an option to extend the deal by a year.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Man United to bid £85m for Lukaku?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Manchester United to launch £85m bid for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku?
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
FIFA 'to investigate Paul Pogba transfer'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
Preview: Manchester United vs. Celta VigoLingard backs Pogba to improve Man United to offer De Gea new contract?Report: Trabzonspor eye Fellaini moveMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'
Axel Tuanzebe thankful to Jose MourinhoMourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Sean Dyche: 'No pressure to sell Keane'Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityIbrahimovic, Pogba salaries revealed
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United to offer David de Gea new contract to warn off Real Madrid?
Report: Pepe closing in on PSG moveAlaves 'unaware of Theo reports'La Liga confirm final fixturesRamos talks up strength of Madrid squadMadrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'
Preview: Atletico Madrid vs. Real MadridBale 'considering Real Madrid exit'Vazquez hails Real "special connection" with CLAtletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 