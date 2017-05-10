Mesut Ozil insists that he is "happy" at Arsenal and will make a decision about his future at the end of the season.

The German World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer as he is yet to sign a new contract.

The midfielder, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, has been criticised by some quarters throughout the campaign, particularly for his performances in 'big' games.

Fenerbahce are among the clubs being linked with a move for Ozil, who plans to discuss his future with Arsenal when the season comes to a close.

"Arsenal belong as one of the best clubs in the world and London is a great place to be, a great city to live in," Ozil told Sky Sports News. "As I have always said in the past, I feel comfortable here. I am happy.

"As I have said before, in the summer we will talk but right now Arsenal stands in front of any player and I respect that. So after the season we will talk and then we will make a decision from there."

Ozil, who has scored 11 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions this season, has been at Arsenal since 2013 following a switch from Real Madrid.