A report claims that Manchester City will attempt to include Jason Denayer in their move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez, 28, only has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it is understood that the Chilean international has already decided to leave the Gunners at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move, but according to The Sun, Man City lead the race, with head coach Pep Guardiola prepared to offer centre-back Jason Denayer as part of the deal.

Arsenal are believed to hold a long-standing interest in Denayer, who has spent this season on loan at Sunderland, but will return to his parent club this summer.

Manchester United and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Sanchez, although it is thought that the attacker is keen to link up with former Barcelona manager Guardiola once again.