New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City lead Alexis Sanchez race

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City will attempt to include Jason Denayer in their move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester City are reportedly ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez, 28, only has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it is understood that the Chilean international has already decided to leave the Gunners at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move, but according to The Sun, Man City lead the race, with head coach Pep Guardiola prepared to offer centre-back Jason Denayer as part of the deal.

Arsenal are believed to hold a long-standing interest in Denayer, who has spent this season on loan at Sunderland, but will return to his parent club this summer.

Manchester United and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Sanchez, although it is thought that the attacker is keen to link up with former Barcelona manager Guardiola once again.

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Read Next:
Puel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Pep Guardiola, Jason Denayer, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Mesut Ozil hints at Arsenal stay by insisting he is "happy" at Emirates
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
Agent confirms offer made for Bellerin Gilberto: 'Treatment of Wenger sad to see'Palace back in for Arsenal's Jenkinson?Mourinho: 'Wenger rivalry down to jealousy'Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'
Wenger "surprised" by Arsenal, Man Utd cordialityPreview: Southampton vs. ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserved more games'Wenger rubbishes director of football roleKoscielny doubt for Southampton trip
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure to choose newly-promoted club over Manchester City?
Caballero wants new Man City dealPuel: 'Van Dijk to remain at Southampton'Moyes urges Pickford to stay at SunderlandZabaleta 'preparing for Man City exit'Six PL clubs hold interest in Pickford?
Report: Yaya Toure to take 50% pay cutJuve left-back Sandro on Man City radar?Man United to make shock bid for Aguero?De Bruyne glad to end scoring droughtPep Guardiola: 'CL is in our hands'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 