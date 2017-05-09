Yaya Toure is tempted to seek a new challenge next season and could join one of Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is reportedly deliberating over whether to stay with the club for another season or instead join Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 33-year-old has forced his way back into manager Pep Guardiola's plans since Christmas and is said to have been offered a new one-year contract, albeit at half his current wages.

According to The Sun, Toure is tempted to bring an end to his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and seek a new challenge elsewhere, preferably in the English top flight.

It is claimed that the ex-Ivory Coast international is not interested in the big money on offer to him in the Far East and could instead join one of newly-promoted duo Newcastle or Brighton.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Toure, who has found the net six times in 27 appearances for City this season.