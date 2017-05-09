New Transfer Talk header

Yaya Toure to choose newly-promoted club over Manchester City?

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure is tempted to seek a new challenge next season and could join one of Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is reportedly deliberating over whether to stay with the club for another season or instead join Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 33-year-old has forced his way back into manager Pep Guardiola's plans since Christmas and is said to have been offered a new one-year contract, albeit at half his current wages.

According to The Sun, Toure is tempted to bring an end to his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and seek a new challenge elsewhere, preferably in the English top flight.

It is claimed that the ex-Ivory Coast international is not interested in the big money on offer to him in the Far East and could instead join one of newly-promoted duo Newcastle or Brighton.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Toure, who has found the net six times in 27 appearances for City this season.

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
