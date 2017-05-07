New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure to take 50% pay cut

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
A report claims that Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been offered a new £100,000-a-week contract, around half the amount he is currently earning.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 21:28 UK

Yaya Toure has reportedly been offered a new contract to remain with Manchester City for another season, but at half his current salary.

The 33-year-old looked certain to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer after being frozen out by manager Pep Guardiola in the early stages of the season.

Toure has since forced his way back into the side and is said to be in Guardiola's plans for next season, albeit in more of a back-up role, and must now decide whether to accept a reduced contract.

The Daily Star claims that the Ivorian will still earn around £100,000 a week, but he could be tempted by a more lucrative offer from the Far East.

Toure has featured 27 times for City overall this campaign, finding the net six times.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
