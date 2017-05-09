Jens Lehmann: 'Alexis Sanchez would fit in at Bayern Munich'

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann says that he would like to see Alexis Sanchez join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.
Sanchez's future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract at the club, with Arsenal enduring a disappointing campaign which looks set to see them miss out on Champions League football.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the Chilean, and Lehmann believes that he would "fit in" at the Bundesliga champions.

"He would fit in at Bayern, although he is not the typical wide player they are seeking," he told Sky Germany.

"He likes to cut inside, I have seen players that make better decisions on the pitch, but perhaps he can learn that. He is a street footballer, you notice that when he is on the pitch.

"Playing him in a system is not so easy but it would be nice to see him in the Bundesliga."

Sanchez has scored 24 goals across all competitions for Arsenal this season.

