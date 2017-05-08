Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reportedly holds no interest in a controversial move to Manchester United, although his future at the club remains uncertain.

The Red Devils have been linked with an audacious £55m bid for the Argentine striker, whose place as City's leading marksman has come under threat since the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero's future at the club remains uncertain ahead of talks with manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, but the Daily Mail reports that the Argentine would turn down any approach from across Manchester in order to protect his reputation in the eyes of the City fans.

City themselves were unlikely to entertain a bid from Jose Mourinho's side either, with both clubs expected to put up a more robust challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Aguero could still leave the Etihad this summer, though, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid credited with an interest in the prolific 28-year-old.

Aguero has scored 31 goals across all competitions this season, taking his overall tally for the club to 167 - just 10 behind all-time leading scorer Eric Brook.