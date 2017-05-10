Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'

A report claims that Watford want to sign former Arsenal centre-back Thomas Vermaelen on loan at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 31-year-old joined Barcelona from Arsenal in the summer of 2014, but has spent this season on loan at Roma after struggling to settle at Camp Nou.

As it stands, the experienced Belgian will return to Barcelona this summer, although it is understood that the Spanish champions will be open to another loan deal for the 2017-18 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford have expressed an interest in bringing the defender back to the Premier League, and have already contacted his representatives to discuss a potential deal.

Vermaelen made 150 appearances for Arsenal between 2009 and 2014, winning the FA Cup during his time at the Emirates Stadium.