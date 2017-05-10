The agent of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, says that his client would be interested in a move to England.

Ryan, 25, is currently third-choice stopper at Valencia behind Diego Alves and Jaume Domenech, and has spent the second half of this season on loan with Belgian outfit Genk.

On Tuesday, it was claimed that Brighton were interested in bringing the Australian international to the Amex Stadium this summer, and his agent Mikkel Beck has talked-up a possible move to the Premier League.

"With Maty doing so well for Genk, there are clubs starting to show interest. He has a few games left at Genk still and is just enjoying his time there. He was a bit rusty at first because he hadn't played much in half a year but now he's just getting better with each game and is back to top form," Beck told SBS.

"He's a top goalkeeper and when everybody sees him doing it week by week, they are going to come calling. That is natural and normal but we are not in discussions with those clubs at the moment because we first need to know what Valencia's intentions are.

"As things stand, he is under contract at a club that wants him back and is not in the market officially. Of course, we want some reassurance that he will go back and play at Valencia. We need to solve that situation first and foremost before we can talk about him going somewhere else.

"What Maty wants is to be somewhere where he is playing, and his ambition and plan is to make that happen in Spain with Valencia. The Spanish league is the best in the world, and it's where he wants to test himself. If that is not possible, then it's a case of 'where should we go then?' Mat's an all-round goalkeeper who can play anywhere, including England of course."

Ryan joined Valencia from Club Brugge in the summer of 2015, signing a six-year contract with Los Che.