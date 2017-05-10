New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'

David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
© Getty Images
The agent of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, says that his client would be interested in a move to England.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

The agent of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has revealed that his client would be interested in a move to England, amid suggestions that Brighton & Hove Albion are considering a summer bid.

Ryan, 25, is currently third-choice stopper at Valencia behind Diego Alves and Jaume Domenech, and has spent the second half of this season on loan with Belgian outfit Genk.

On Tuesday, it was claimed that Brighton were interested in bringing the Australian international to the Amex Stadium this summer, and his agent Mikkel Beck has talked-up a possible move to the Premier League.

"With Maty doing so well for Genk, there are clubs starting to show interest. He has a few games left at Genk still and is just enjoying his time there. He was a bit rusty at first because he hadn't played much in half a year but now he's just getting better with each game and is back to top form," Beck told SBS.

"He's a top goalkeeper and when everybody sees him doing it week by week, they are going to come calling. That is natural and normal but we are not in discussions with those clubs at the moment because we first need to know what Valencia's intentions are.

"As things stand, he is under contract at a club that wants him back and is not in the market officially. Of course, we want some reassurance that he will go back and play at Valencia. We need to solve that situation first and foremost before we can talk about him going somewhere else.

"What Maty wants is to be somewhere where he is playing, and his ambition and plan is to make that happen in Spain with Valencia. The Spanish league is the best in the world, and it's where he wants to test himself. If that is not possible, then it's a case of 'where should we go then?' Mat's an all-round goalkeeper who can play anywhere, including England of course."

Ryan joined Valencia from Club Brugge in the summer of 2015, signing a six-year contract with Los Che.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mathew Ryan, Diego Alves, Jaume Domenech, Mikkel Beck, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion turn attention to Valencia keeper?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal 'eye Pablo Fornals as Santi Cazorla replacement'
Result: Marcelo secures vital win for Real MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Valencia - as it happenedArsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?Valencia seal permanent Zaza signingMan City 'eye Gaya, Mangala swap deal'
Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?Barcelona end interest in Bellerin?Report: Sevilla to pounce for Jesus NavasResult: Barcelona win thriller against Valencia
> Valencia Homepage
More Genk News
David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion turn attention to Valencia keeper?
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa LeagueEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?Ndidi move to Leicester given green lightLeicester reach agreement for Wilfred NdidiLeicester closing in on Wilfred Ndidi capture?Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off Sassuolo
> Genk Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Kevin Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'
 David Villa of Spain scores his team's first goal with a back heel past Mathew Ryan of Australia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014
Agent: 'Mathew Ryan could move to England'
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure to choose newly-promoted club over Manchester City?
Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?Stephens signs new Brighton contractBrighton's Duffy accused of infidelityDavid Stockdale hints at Brighton exitKante wins FWA Player of the Year award
Hughton: 'Losing title is difficult'Blackburn Rovers relegated to League OneTeam News: Five changes for BrightonLive Coverage: Championship final dayChelsea keen to complete Stockdale deal?
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 