Chelsea's Asmir Begovic: 'My future does not matter right now'

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says that he is putting his future to one side until the end of the season.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 12:15 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has insisted that his future will not be decided until after the season.

The 29-year-old is believed to have been targeted by Bournemouth in the January transfer window, but Blues boss Antonio Conte was not prepared to let him leave having not found a replacement.

It is unclear whether the Cherries will jump back in the market for Begovic, but the man himself has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge due to Thibaut Courtois standing in his way.

The Bosnian, who left Stoke City to join Chelsea in 2015, has made just seven appearances all season and only one of them was in the Premier League.

Considering that the Blues are just one win away from securing the Premier League title, Begovic's current focus is elsewhere.

"My future will be decided at the end of the season," Sky Sports News quotes Begovic as saying. "We're preoccupied chasing two trophies, nothing else really matters besides that. Everything else will sort itself out."

Chelsea can get the job done with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
 Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
 Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
 Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
 A floored Joe Allen receives treatment during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
