Wayne Rooney insists he wants to stay at Manchester United next season

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists that he wants to stay at the club next season.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has claimed that he would like to still be at the club next season.

Limited game time has sparked rumours that the 31-year-old will be offloaded in the summer, with his former club Everton thought to be a possible destination.

Rooney has been rarely used by manager Jose Mourinho, starting just 12 Premier League matches all season, but publicly the England captain has insisted that he wants to stay at United.

During Wednesday's press conference previewing the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, Rooney told reporters: "I've been at this club 13 years but of course I want to play football."

When asked if he wants to stay "here", the forward replied: "Of course."

Rooney has played a full 90 minutes on just 11 occasions in all competitions this season.

