Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists that he wants to stay at the club next season.

Limited game time has sparked rumours that the 31-year-old will be offloaded in the summer, with his former club Everton thought to be a possible destination.

Rooney has been rarely used by manager Jose Mourinho, starting just 12 Premier League matches all season, but publicly the England captain has insisted that he wants to stay at United.

During Wednesday's press conference previewing the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, Rooney told reporters: "I've been at this club 13 years but of course I want to play football."

When asked if he wants to stay "here", the forward replied: "Of course."

Rooney has played a full 90 minutes on just 11 occasions in all competitions this season.