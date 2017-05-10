The agent of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin confirms that he received an offer for his client, but it was not from rumoured suitor Barcelona.

Hector Bellerin's agent Albert Botines has confirmed that he received an offer from one club for the right-back before the Spaniard signed a new contract at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old penned a six-and-a-half-year deal in November, seemingly calling an end to speculation over his future.

Barcelona were linked to the full-back's signature, but Botines has revealed that the Spanish giants were not the club who made an offer.

"Before he signed his renewal there were six or seven clubs interested in him, and that made him understand he was doing the right things," Botines told Goal.com.

"After he signed the renewal there were only two or three clubs who kept up their interest in Bellerin, and I have to say I only received one offer for him and it is not from Barcelona.

"I have read lots of things about this supposed interest from Barcelona but it has been a long time since the club last called me."

Bellerin spent eight years of his youth career being developed at Barca.