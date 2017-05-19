Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Gareth Evans signs new two-year contract at Portsmouth

Portsmouth winger Gareth Evans signs a new two-year contract at Fratton Park to keep him at the newly promoted League One club until 2019. Read more.

Report: Harry Redknapp hoping to bring Robbie Keane to Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly hoping to lure veteran Irish striker Robbie Keane to St Andrew's. Read more.

Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan

Championship club Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Benfica defender Jardel

Experienced Benfica defender Jardel is said to be on the radar of Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Report: Arsenal hoping to sign Real Madrid right-back Danilo

Arsenal are hoping to sign Real Madrid right-back Danilo, who is said to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Report: Henry Onyekuru on radar of Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion

Highly-rated Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru is said to be a transfer target for Everton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Report: Jermain Defoe seeking £100,000-a-week deal, £6m signing-on fee

Jermain Defoe is reportedly seeking wages of £100,000 per week and a signing-on fee of around £6m from clubs wishing to sign him from Sunderland. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe hints at AS Monaco stay as he vows to 'get even better'

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe intends to push on from his breakthrough campaign and help AS Monaco to defend their Ligue 1 title. Read more.

James Collins: 'Gareth Bale very happy in Spain'

James Collins claims that international teammate Gareth Bale is not looking to depart Real Madrid this summer, despite rumoured interest from Manchester United. Read more.

Everton, West Ham United 'in race for £20m-rated Kelechi Iheanacho'

Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho could be the subject of a £20m summer bid by Everton, while West Ham United are also said to be interested. Read more.

Manchester United enter race to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan?

Manchester United reportedly enter the race to sign in-demand Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Steve Cook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook says that he plans to remain at the Vitality Stadium, despite alleged interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United keen on Ashley Barnes?

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are reportedly considering an approach for Burnley attacker Ashley Barnes. Read more.

Paul Clement: 'I will speak to John Terry'

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says that he will "have a conversation" with potential transfer target John Terry during the summer. Read more.

Chelsea willing to pay £55m for Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti?

Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay £55m in order to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Read more.

Steve Parish: 'Loic Remy won't return to Crystal Palace'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that the club are not looking to sign on-loan Chelsea attacker Loic Remy. Read more.

Benfica to make move for Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira?

Benfica reportedly take an interest in signing third-choice Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira. Read more.

Pablo Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier League next season

Pablo Zabaleta believes that the Premier League is "the greatest competition in the world", but admits that potentially facing off against Man City "would be tough". Read more.

Sam Allardyce to delay decision over bid for Mamadou Sakho

Sam Allardyce is still unsure whether he will be given the money required to make a bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who is reportedly valued at £30m. Read more.

Sam Allardyce "expecting a lot more" from Wilfried Zaha

Sam Allardyce tells winger Wilfried Zaha that he must prove his worth once he signs a new big-money deal with Crystal Palace. Read more.

Bournemouth to bid in excess of £30m for Chelsea pair?

Bournemouth will reportedly bid £20m for Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer transfer window, while Asmir Begovic is also said to be on their radar. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'I don't want to leave Swansea City'

Gylfi Sigurdsson stresses that he is is 'very calm and focused' on Swansea City, amid strong links to Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'open discussions with Dani Alves'

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly open talks with Dani Alves over a summer switch from Juventus, as they look to add an experienced title winner to their ranks. Read more.

Report: Chelsea begin contract talks with keeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid-linked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been offered a new contract by Premier League champions Chelsea, according to a report. Read more.

Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?

A report claims that Eric Dier is keen to push through a £40m move to Manchester United, while Danny Rose and Kyle Walker could also be on their way out of Tottenham. Read more.

Jose Mourinho confident of fending off David de Gea interest

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho describes David de Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world and remains confident that the Spaniard will stay at Old Trafford. Read more.

Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'

Alexis Sanchez says that Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title has left him frustrated, but will wait until the summer to decide his future. Read more.