James Collins: 'Gareth Bale very happy in Spain'

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
James Collins claims that international teammate Gareth Bale is not looking to depart Real Madrid this summer, despite rumoured interest from Manchester United.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 16:25 UK

James Collins has insisted that Wales teammate Gareth Bale will not swap Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer because he is "very happy in Spain".

The Red Devils have been tipped to make a bid for the 27-year-old, perhaps using David de Gea's proposed move in the opposite direction as leverage to push a deal through.

Collins is doubtful that Bale will swap life at Madrid for a return to the Premier League, however, and also revealed that the Madrid forward is winning his battle to be fit for next month's Champions League final in his home city of Cardiff.

"I talked to him recently and he seems to be recovering well and he has a good chance of playing the final, which is great for him," he told Betway.

"I would really like to see him returning, but I don't think it will happen because he is very happy in Spain and is really admired by fans of Real Madrid."

Bale has been left frustrated by a succession of injury problems this term, restricting him to 19 appearances in La Liga and seven outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho confident of De Gea stay
