Gareth Bale will reportedly snub a move a to Chelsea to join Manchester United this summer, if he is sold by Real Madrid.

The Welshman has been heavily linked with leaving the European champions, as Real are thought to be eyeing deals for Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

However, despite links with Chelsea, Diariogol claims that Bale has already told Los Blancos that he would like to move to Old Trafford.

Bale's agent is already thought to be negiotiating with English club after being "annoyed" by Real response to his recent injury problems.

The 27-year-old joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for £80m.