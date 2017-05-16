New Transfer Talk header

Report: Gareth Bale prefers Manchester United switch

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
Gareth Bale reportedly tells the Real Madrid hierarchy that he would prefer a move to Manchester United over Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 21:42 UK

Gareth Bale will reportedly snub a move a to Chelsea to join Manchester United this summer, if he is sold by Real Madrid.

The Welshman has been heavily linked with leaving the European champions, as Real are thought to be eyeing deals for Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

However, despite links with Chelsea, Diariogol claims that Bale has already told Los Blancos that he would like to move to Old Trafford.

Bale's agent is already thought to be negiotiating with English club after being "annoyed" by Real response to his recent injury problems.

The 27-year-old joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for £80m.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Your Comments
