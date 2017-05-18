New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United keen on Ashley Barnes?

Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are reportedly considering an approach for Burnley attacker Ashley Barnes.
Burnley attacker Ashley Barnes has reportedly attracted the attention of both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

After a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Barnes has returned to the first-team picture this season and netted six goals from 27 Premier League appearances.

However, according to ESPN, his form has led to interest from both Palace and Newcastle as they look to strengthen their squads for next season.

Both teams are well stocked in the final third but with improvements required after their respective campaigns, they may be prepared to spend some of their transfer budget on the 27-year-old.

Burnley are unlikely to want to sell Barnes, who still has two years remaining on his existing deal.

Loic Remy #18 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 