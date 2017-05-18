Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are reportedly considering an approach for Burnley attacker Ashley Barnes.

After a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Barnes has returned to the first-team picture this season and netted six goals from 27 Premier League appearances.

However, according to ESPN, his form has led to interest from both Palace and Newcastle as they look to strengthen their squads for next season.

Both teams are well stocked in the final third but with improvements required after their respective campaigns, they may be prepared to spend some of their transfer budget on the 27-year-old.

Burnley are unlikely to want to sell Barnes, who still has two years remaining on his existing deal.