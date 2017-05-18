Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that the club are not looking to sign on-loan Chelsea attacker Loic Remy.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that the club are not looking to sign Loic Remy on a permanent basis.

Last summer, the Eagles secured the French international on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but injuries have restricted him to just 131 minutes of Premier League football.

Remy has also made three appearances in the FA Cup, but Parish has acknowledged that the move has not worked out for either party.

He told Holmesdale Radio: "I don't know how he's feeling, I haven't spoken to Loic. He's been injured for most of the season unfortunately, so it's very, very difficult.

"I think Loic had the odd chance but it has been a long time with football for him when you look back at Chelsea and his lack of appearances there.

"It didn't work out for him, so we wish him all the best. With injuries and what have you this season, it didn't work."

Remy - who has only made 15 starts for Chelsea in all competitions since signing in 2014 - has one-year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.