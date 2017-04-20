Array

Crystal Palace chairman joins 'Dragons' Den'

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish joins the lineup of BBC business series Dragons' Den.
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has joined the lineup of BBC business reality show Dragons' Den.

The 52-year-old, who is thought to be worth around £45m, acquired the London-based side in 2010 and successfully oversaw their ascent to the Premier League.

Parish will begin filming for the show this month - before the end of the Premier League season - with his first episodes airing later this year.

In a statement, Parish said: "I'm thrilled to become a Dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the Den and how I might be able to help them grow."

Parish will be joined by fellow new Dragon Jenny Campbell - a former banker - as well as Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden and Touker Suleyman in the new series.

An impressive run in the last two months has seen Palace edge away from the Premier League's relegation zone, with seven points of breathing room ahead of their final six games.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at Selhurst Park on November 19, 2016
Pardew: 'Player loyalty cost me Palace job'
Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Jurgen Klopp wary of "major threat" Christian Benteke
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link
