Ryad Boudebouz is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, according to a report.

Everton, Southampton and Premier League new-boys Newcastle United are all reportedly vying for the signature of Montpellier winger Ryad Boudebouz.

The 27-year-old has revealed that his agent is in talks with several clubs, including Liverpool.

However, The Mirror reports that as many as three other teams from England's top flight are keen on securing the services of the Algerian international.

It is thought that Ligue 1 rivals Lyon and Italian outfit Lazio are also competing for his signature.

Boudebouz has scored 11 goals this season at Montpellier and has provided nine assists.