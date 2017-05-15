Chelsea winger Christian Atsu will join Newcastle United in a permanent deal worth £6.2m this summer, according to a report.

The Ghana international made 35 appearances for the Magpies during his season-long loan spell this term, scoring five times during the club's run to automatic promotion from the Championship.

Newcastle have the right to purchase Atsu for £6.2m, according to Sky Sports News, and they intend to take up that option ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It is claimed that the two clubs recently opened discussions and an agreement is close to being reached, with the the 25-year-old expected to be Rafael Benitez's first signing of the summer.

Atsu, who has just a year to run on his current Chelsea terms, has also previously represented Everton, Vitesse, Bournemouth and Malaga.