Christian Atsu 'in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move'

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Chelsea winger Christian Atsu will join Newcastle United in a permanent deal worth £6.2m this summer, according to a report.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 15:10 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly hopeful of signing winger Christian Atsu on a permanent deal after holding talks with Chelsea.

The Ghana international made 35 appearances for the Magpies during his season-long loan spell this term, scoring five times during the club's run to automatic promotion from the Championship.

Newcastle have the right to purchase Atsu for £6.2m, according to Sky Sports News, and they intend to take up that option ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It is claimed that the two clubs recently opened discussions and an agreement is close to being reached, with the the 25-year-old expected to be Rafael Benitez's first signing of the summer.

Atsu, who has just a year to run on his current Chelsea terms, has also previously represented Everton, Vitesse, Bournemouth and Malaga.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Christian Atsu 'in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move'
General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Christian Atsu 'in talks with Newcastle United over permanent move'
