New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan

General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
© Getty Images
Championship club Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 21:19 UK

Championship outfit Barnsley have agreed to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan on a two-year deal in the summer.

The 21-year-old came through the Paisley side's academy and has made 112 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 29 goals.

Mallan told the official Tykes website: "I am very excited to take the next step in my career. Something I always wanted to do was come down to England to try and make myself better.

"I definitely feel like Barnsley was the right choice to make so I am excited to get working with all the other boys.

"I have seen them come up from League One and finish 14th, which is an amazing achievement, so I am looking forward to getting started and hopefully adding to the squad."

Mallan, who joins the Oakwell outfit for an undisclosed fee, scored 11 goals this season to help the Buddies retain their Scottish Championship status.

Blackpool assistant boss Alex Rae look on against Leicester during the npower Championship match on February 23, 2013
Read Next:
Alex Rae named St Mirren manager
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stevie Mallan, Football
Your Comments
More Barnsley News
General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan
 Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Team News: Aleksandar Mitrovic leads Newcastle United line
 The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
Lascelles to undergo groin operationSunderland to chase Barnsley defender?MacDonald pens Barnsley contract extensionMick McCarthy: Ipswich 'stole' the pointLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley win
Swansea attacker Hedges joins BarnsleyIpswich interested in Reading striker?Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyChampionship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Barnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielder
> Barnsley Homepage
More St Mirren News
General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
Barnsley agree to sign St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan
 Sports Mole logo
Jack Ross appointed St Mirren boss
 Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald during a pre season friendly match between Patrick Thistle FC and Rotherham United at Firhill Stadium on July 25, 2015
Result: Partick Thistle overcome St Mirren in Scottish Cup
Alex Rae named St Mirren managerScottish Championship roundup: Rangers, Morton drawResult: Rangers hammer St Mirren to reach cup finalHalf-Time Report: Holt breaks stubborn St Mirren resistanceTeam News: Kenny Miller comes in for Rangers
Result: Raith denied by late St Mirren equaliserResult: Samuel salvages point for Greenock MortonScottish Championship roundup: Rangers, Hibs both winScottish Championship roundup: Livi make most of St Mirren slumpResult: Rangers extend winning streak to 11 games
> St Mirren Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 