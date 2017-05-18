Alexis Sanchez says that Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title has left him frustrated, but will wait until the summer to decide his future.

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he has been left frustrated by Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, hinting that he does not intend to sign a new deal.

The Gunners may be forced to cash in on their 23-goal forward, who has been linked with an array of sides as he is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current terms.

Manager Arsene Wenger has previously revealed that talks on a new contract will wait until the season finishes, and Sanchez - the matchwinner in the 2-0 midweek win over Sunderland - will leave the decision over whether he stays or goes to the club.

"I cannot tell you now [about my future]," he told reporters. "We have to wait until the end of the season. As I always say, it doesn't depend on me. It depends on the club. What they like, what they don't like.

"I always said the same: I try to do my best, to support the team, to score goals, to win victories. And we will see at the end. If they like that I carry on, or they don't. Whatever they want, we will see it at the end of the tournament."

Asked why he has grown visibly frustrated in recent months, Sanchez added: "Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here... because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior.

"Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title."

Sanchez has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this term, while also registering 13 assists.