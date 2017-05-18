New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Alexis Sanchez says that Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title has left him frustrated, but will wait until the summer to decide his future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 09:13 UK

Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he has been left frustrated by Arsenal's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, hinting that he does not intend to sign a new deal.

The Gunners may be forced to cash in on their 23-goal forward, who has been linked with an array of sides as he is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current terms.

Manager Arsene Wenger has previously revealed that talks on a new contract will wait until the season finishes, and Sanchez - the matchwinner in the 2-0 midweek win over Sunderland - will leave the decision over whether he stays or goes to the club.

"I cannot tell you now [about my future]," he told reporters. "We have to wait until the end of the season. As I always say, it doesn't depend on me. It depends on the club. What they like, what they don't like.

"I always said the same: I try to do my best, to support the team, to score goals, to win victories. And we will see at the end. If they like that I carry on, or they don't. Whatever they want, we will see it at the end of the tournament."

Asked why he has grown visibly frustrated in recent months, Sanchez added: "Because sometimes when I look at the team we have and the players here... because when it comes to winning the Premier League we often lose or draw against teams at home when we are superior.

"Sometimes the frustration more than anything is about the fact we could be challenging for the Premier League title."

Sanchez has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this term, while also registering 13 assists.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal to make bid for Tammy Abraham?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Frustrated forward Alexis Sanchez: 'My future depends on Arsenal'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger not worried about empty seats at Emirates
Alexis Sanchez slams 'Wenger Out' protestsCech: 'No shame playing in Europa'David Ospina: 'I want to leave Arsenal'Arsenal to make bid for Tammy Abraham?Szczesny: 'No decision over my future'
Wenger not interested in PickfordWenger not giving up on top-four spotResult: Arsenal take top-four race to final dayTeam News: Sanchez passed fit for Sunderland clashWenger expecting "frustrating" finale
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 