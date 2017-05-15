Ryan Giggs suggests Manchester United should swoop for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Ryan Giggs suggests that Manchester United should try to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 20:34 UK

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has suggested that the club should try to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Chile international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Gunners, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be potential suitors.

Giggs, who retired from playing in 2014 and then spent two years as part of the Red Devils' coaching team, has sung the praises of the 28-year-old.

"Sanchez is a brilliant player," Giggs told The Express. "His work rate, the effect he has on his teammates, a winner. He just looks how South Americans are, tough aren't they.

"Jose Mourinho bought [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic because he is a winner. He had won everywhere he'd gone. Not only the effect on the pitch but off the pitch as well. You can just feel that Sanchez would give his teammates a lift as well."

Sanchez, whose current contract expires at the end of next season, has been an Arsenal player since 2014 when he signed from Barcelona.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Read Next:
Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Giggs, Alexis Sanchez, Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject big-money offer for Kylian Mbappe'
Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Smalling: 'I have good rapport with Mourinho'Rodriguez 'wants CL football guarantee'Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top fourBlind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'
Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interviewKane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursDe Gea 'denied Old Trafford farewell'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Arsenal 'wrap up deal for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac'
Kolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Giggs suggests Man Utd should go for Sanchez Preview: Arsenal vs. SunderlandArsene Wenger takes swipe at West HamMoyes: 'I may have to field kids at Arsenal'
Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Wenger: 'CL miss would not change plans'Wenger congratulates Chelsea on titleHolding pleased to "silence" Stoke fansWenger unsure on Alexis Sanchez injury
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293579314890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117193962-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 