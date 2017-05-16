May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Sunderland
 

Alexis Sanchez takes part in Arsenal training ahead of Sunderland clash

Alexis Sanchez takes part in full training for Arsenal as he aims to win his fitness race ahead of his club's Premier League meeting with Sunderland on Tuesday.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Alexis Sanchez has taken part in full training for Arsenal as he bids to be available for his club's Premier League meeting with Sunderland on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitted that the 28-year-old would face a fitness test following an injury suffered in the club's 4-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Chile striker had limped out of the game at the bet365 Stadium just minutes after bagging his 26th goal of the season, due to a kick to his thigh.

Just a few hours after Wenger's statement, Arsenal's social media pages shared images of the first team in training, which included snaps of Sanchez laughing with his teammates.


Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and four adrift of third-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
