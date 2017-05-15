Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez to undergo late fitness test'

Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Sunderland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will undergo a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Sunderland.

The 28-year-old scored in the Gunners' 4-1 victory at Stoke City on Saturday, but was replaced just minutes later due to a knock on his thigh.

Wenger also revealed that defender Laurent Koscielny is likely to miss out after suffering a recurrence of a calf injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

"We have a little bit of a problem with Koscielny but we should have everyone available," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"Kieran Gibbs should be available but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out. Alexis should have a test today. It didn't look good but with him he is always so eager."

Sanchez's long-term future at Arsenal currently remains uncertain, the Chile forward yet to sign a new contract.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
