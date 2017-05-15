General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Chris Smalling: 'I have good relationship with Jose Mourinho'

Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Chris Smalling says his rapport with Jose Mourinho is good despite the Manchester United manager's recent criticism of him regarding his approach to injury recovery.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Chris Smalling has claimed that his relationship with Jose Mourinho is strong despite the Manchester United manager's recent criticism of him.

The Portuguese boss hit out at Smalling and teammate Phil Jones as he urged them to "be brave" and step up their recoveries from knee and foot injuries respectively.

Smalling missed nine matches in April with the injury but he has no issues with the public pressure exerted on him by Mourinho to declare himself available.

"You can take positives from it in that the manager wants you out on that pitch," Smalling told Sky Sports News. "He wants you to represent him and be that fighter and warrior for him.

"Obviously with a knee injury there are certain protocols that need to happen. With the medical staff and with the coaches, we are pushing all the time. As players we don't want to be sitting on the touchline or watching the games in the directors' box. That is no fun. We have pushed as much as we can and I am glad to be back.

"We speak very closely with the manager and we have got a got a very good relationship. All throughout my injury we spoke about the process and when I would be back so it is good that the manager wants you because ultimately he has got that decision of whether you play or not."

Man United are currently in the middle of a personnel crisis, with six players sidelined through injury.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Arsenal were not the better side'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Smalling, Jose Mourinho, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United on White Hart Lane finale
 Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
Chris Smalling: 'I have good relationship with Jose Mourinho'
Rodriguez 'wants CL football guarantee'Mourinho "not upset" to miss out on top fourBlind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interview
Kane: 'Scoring winning goal is special'Team News: Trippier replaces Walker for SpursDe Gea 'denied Old Trafford farewell'Mkhitaryan: "I try to be like a beast"Paul Pogba absent from United squad
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford36117183759-2240
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 