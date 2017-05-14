May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Paul Pogba absent from Manchester United squad following death of father

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as he did not travel to London with his teammates.
Paul Pogba has not travelled with the rest of Manchester United's squad for Sunday afternoon's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The France international is mourning the death of his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 79 following a long battle with illness.

Bar a late change of plans, Red Devils boss Mourinho will be without his record signing for the meeting at White Hart Lane - the final fixture to be staged at the famous venue.

United are already without Marouane Fellaini due to his domestic ban, while five other players - most notably striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic - are nursing long-term injuries.

Pogba last featured in a league match for United match against Burnley on April 23.

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
