Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to be involved against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as he did not travel to London with his teammates.

The France international is mourning the death of his father, who passed away on Friday at the age of 79 following a long battle with illness.

Bar a late change of plans, Red Devils boss Mourinho will be without his record signing for the meeting at White Hart Lane - the final fixture to be staged at the famous venue.

United are already without Marouane Fellaini due to his domestic ban, while five other players - most notably striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic - are nursing long-term injuries.

Pogba last featured in a league match for United match against Burnley on April 23.