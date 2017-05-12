General view of Old Trafford

Paul Pogba's father dies, age 79

The father of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba passes away at the age of 79 after a long-term illness.
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 23:46 UK

The father of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has passed away at the age of 79.

Fassou Antoine Pogba was being treated for a long-term illness and died today in England, according to French newspaper Le Parisien.

The father of three was last seen supporting Paul from the stands during Euro 2016 in France alongside his other two sons, Florentin and Mathias, who were wearing T-shirts with the words "Happy Father's Day" in French.

In March, Paul posted a birthday tribute to his father on Instagram.

Bon anniversaire mon cher Papou, je suis fier d'être ton fils 👊🏾🎂Happy birthday dear Dad, I feel blessed to be your son #pogdaddy #fighter #pogbance

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

The world record signing was part of the United team that qualified for the final of the Europa League in Manchester last night.

