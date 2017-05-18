Bournemouth will reportedly bid £20m for Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer transfer window, while Asmir Begovic is also said to be on their radar.

Eddie Howe is reportedly willing to spend big to bring Chelsea duo Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth on permanent deals this summer.

The Cherries hoped to sign Ake last year but instead had to settle for a short-term loan deal, which was cut short in January as he was needed by his parent club.

Begovic is said to be a long-term target for Howe, meanwhile, as he is keen to bring in a new keeper ahead of next season to replace Artur Boruc.



According to The Times, Howe will not hold back in his pursuit of luring both players to the South Coast, handing over as much as £20m for Ake - £5m more than paid for club-record signing Jordon Ibe last summer - and half that sum for Begovic.

Ake made 10 league appearances for Bournemouth during his time at the club, while Begovic has been restricted to just two outings all season.