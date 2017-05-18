Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly hoping to lure veteran Irish striker Robbie Keane to St Andrew's.

The 36-year-old Republic of Ireland legend is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy in December.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp, meanwhile, is looking for a veteran forward to help spearhead a tilt at promotion next season after he kept the Blues in the Championship on the last day of the season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Redknapp has been in contact with several of his former players over the last week and has spoken to Keane, who played under the experienced manager at Tottenham Hotspur, about a prospective St Andrew's switch.

Keane has played for several clubs in the West Midlands during his career, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City, and Aston Villa.