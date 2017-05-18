New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Harry Redknapp hoping to bring Robbie Keane to Birmingham City

Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
© Getty Images
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is reportedly hoping to lure veteran Irish striker Robbie Keane to St Andrew's.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 21:33 UK

Birmingham City have begun plotting a move for experienced striker Robbie Keane, according to reports.

The 36-year-old Republic of Ireland legend is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy in December.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp, meanwhile, is looking for a veteran forward to help spearhead a tilt at promotion next season after he kept the Blues in the Championship on the last day of the season.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Redknapp has been in contact with several of his former players over the last week and has spoken to Keane, who played under the experienced manager at Tottenham Hotspur, about a prospective St Andrew's switch.

Keane has played for several clubs in the West Midlands during his career, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City, and Aston Villa.

Bristol City Manager Steve Cotterill during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Ashton Gate on November 3, 2015
Read Next:
Cotterill 'considering Birmingham role'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robbie Keane, Harry Redknapp, Football
Your Comments
More Birmingham City News
Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
Report: Harry Redknapp hoping to bring Robbie Keane to Birmingham City
 Bristol City Manager Steve Cotterill during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading at Ashton Gate on September 19, 2015
Steve Cotterill turns down Birmingham City offer
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'I'm planning for promotion'
Cotterill 'considering Birmingham role'Redknapp named permanent Blues bossGardner leaves West Brom to rejoin BirminghamBirmingham trigger Grounds extensionBirmingham appoint Vetere as director of football
Kuszczak pens Birmingham contract extensionRedknapp 'to sign Birmingham City deal'Birmingham release academy product BrownRedknapp: 'Future decided within a week'Redknapp open to staying on at Birmingham
> Birmingham City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 