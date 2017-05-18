New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea begin contract talks with keeper Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Real Madrid-linked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been offered a new contract by Premier League champions Chelsea, according to a report.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:42 UK

Chelsea have reportedly opened discussions with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a new contract to fend off interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his current terms, has attracted rumoured interest from Los Blancos as they fear missing out on first-choice target David de Gea.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are keen to put an end to the ongoing speculation by tying down the Belgium international - a key player in the Blues' latest Premier League title success - to a new-and-improved deal.

A source is quoted as saying: "If Chelsea wants to be the best team, they need the best players and Thibaut is the one. If Thibaut stays in London he deserves the best conditions at his level."

Courtois has featured 35 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, keeping a total of 16 clean sheets.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho confident of De Gea stay
