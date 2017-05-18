Real Madrid-linked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been offered a new contract by Premier League champions Chelsea, according to a report.

The 25-year-old, who still has two years left to run on his current terms, has attracted rumoured interest from Los Blancos as they fear missing out on first-choice target David de Gea.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are keen to put an end to the ongoing speculation by tying down the Belgium international - a key player in the Blues' latest Premier League title success - to a new-and-improved deal.

A source is quoted as saying: "If Chelsea wants to be the best team, they need the best players and Thibaut is the one. If Thibaut stays in London he deserves the best conditions at his level."

Courtois has featured 35 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, keeping a total of 16 clean sheets.