Bournemouth defender Steve Cook says that he plans to remain at the Vitality Stadium, despite alleged interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Cook's form in the Premier League this season is said to have sparked interest from a number of clubs, with Everton rumoured to be one of the teams keen on signing the player

However, despite acknowledging that it was a positive to be linked with a higher-profile club, Cook has said that his focus remains on playing for the Cherries.

The 26-year-old told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "I don't really pay attention to that. I love playing for this club, it's as simple as that. I don't know what the summer holds but I'm sure something will be sorted.

"I think those sort of rumours are nice but I'm happy here."

Cook - who has made 230 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions - has two years remaining on his current deal.