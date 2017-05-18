New Transfer Talk header

Steve Cook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Bournemouth defender Steve Cook says that he plans to remain at the Vitality Stadium, despite alleged interest from a number of Premier League clubs.
Thursday, May 18, 2017

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has insisted that he tries to ignore any speculation regarding his future.

Cook's form in the Premier League this season is said to have sparked interest from a number of clubs, with Everton rumoured to be one of the teams keen on signing the player

However, despite acknowledging that it was a positive to be linked with a higher-profile club, Cook has said that his focus remains on playing for the Cherries.

The 26-year-old told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: "I don't really pay attention to that. I love playing for this club, it's as simple as that. I don't know what the summer holds but I'm sure something will be sorted.

"I think those sort of rumours are nice but I'm happy here."

Cook - who has made 230 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions - has two years remaining on his current deal.

