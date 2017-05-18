New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho confident of fending off David de Gea interest

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho describes David de Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world and remains confident that the Spaniard will stay at Old Trafford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is confident of seeing David de Gea in a Manchester United shirt by the time pre-season begins, amid strong suggestions that he is on his way to Real Madrid.

The Spain international is said to have already agreed personal terms with Los Blancos over a summer move, two years after seeing a deadline-day deal fall through due to paperwork.

Stand-in stopper Sergio Romero was handed a rare league start in the goalless draw against Southampton on Wednesday night and will again be given the nod in next week's Europa League final against Ajax.

Mourinho describes De Gea as being the best goalkeeper in the world, however, and is hopeful of keeping hold of both his current keepers come the start of next season.

"David is top in the world and obviously we want to keep the top in the world," he told Sky Sports News. "I don't go with [Romero can replace De Gea] 'if he leaves' because I hope he doesn't.

"We need two top goalkeepers and a top young goalkeeper and this is what we have. David is David and Sergio is Sergio. Spain's national team goalkeeper; Argentina's national team goalkeeper; it's amazing to have it. I'm really happy with both of them."

Mourinho is likely to give academy product Joel Pereira some playing time against Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, meaning that De Gea will not play again this term.

Probed on when supporters can next expect to see the Spaniard in a United shirt, Mourinho added: "The first match against LA Galaxy in pre-season in Los Angeles. I hope to play Sergio in the final and hopefully we don't have problems with the keepers."

De Gea has featured 200 times in the Premier League for Man United, keeping 75 clean sheets during that time.

A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
