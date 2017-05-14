General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

David de Gea 'denied Old Trafford farewell by Jose Mourinho'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho could reportedly turn to Joel Pereira for Man United's final home game of the season, meaning that David de Gea has played his last match at Old Trafford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Sunday, May 14, 2017

David de Gea may not be given the chance to make an emotional farewell to Manchester United supporters, as he has reportedly already played his final game at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to be on his way out of the club this summer, being linked with a £60m move to Spanish giants Real Madrid who are keen to finally push through a deal.

According to The Mirror, De Gea will not be given one final farewell in front of home fans as rookie keeper Joel Pereira is in line to feature against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

It is claimed that the Spain international will instead be used in the Red Devils' remaining two away outings - Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton - with manager Jose Mourinho looking to rotate his squad.

Mourinho has already confirmed that back-up stopper Sergio Romero will start the upcoming Europa League final with Ajax in Stockholm, meanwhile, after featuring in each knockout-stage fixture.

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Your Comments
