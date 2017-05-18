Arsenal are hoping to sign Real Madrid right-back Danilo, who is said to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu, making just 16 La Liga appearances this season.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners see the Brazil international as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who is thought to be on the verge of a move to Barcelona.

The report claims that Real president Florentino Perez is prepared to take a hit on Danilo's price, with Arsenal intermediaries told that they can sign him for as little as £17m.

Real signed Danilo from Porto in 2015 for £27.1m, but he has since lost his first-team place to Castilla graduate Dani Carvajal.