Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Free agent Martin Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?

A report claims that Martin Caceres is to undergo a medical with Southampton on Tuesday ahead of joining on a free contract, days after turning down AC Milan. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann advisor: 'Manchester United move ideal'

The image advisor of Antoine Griezmann believes that leaving Atletico Madrid for Manchester United next summer makes perfect sense from a business perspective. Read more.

Middlesbrough's Marten de Roon targets future move to Everton

Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon claims that he is on course to developing into a player with enough quality to "play for a club like Everton". Read more.

Report: Real Madrid turn attention to signing Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid, who are ready to admit defeat in attempting to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Read more.

Carlo Ancelotti refutes Douglas Costa's 'unhappiness' claims

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti says that he has a "direct relationship" with Douglas Costa and is adamant that the winger does not want to move away from the club. Read more.

Hakan Calhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea transfer rumours'

Hakan Calhanoglu insists that he did not make comments attributed to him in the press which suggested a move to Chelsea was on the cards. Read more.

Antonio Conte: "Everything is perfect" with Diego Costa

Antonio Conte reveals that he had 'forceful' words with Diego Costa, but reiterates that the Spain international is happy at Chelsea. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain interested in Sergio Aguero?

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly express interest in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Everton, Aston Villa scouting Blackpool teenager?

Everton and Aston Villa are among the clubs reportedly interested in Blackpool's teenage winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Read more.

Ipswich Town MD: "We have to be realistic"

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne urges the club's fans to "be realistic" with their transfer expectations. Read more.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial with Coventry City

League One side Coventry City take former Everton and Middlesbrough striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial. Read more.

Report: Manchester City plotting William Carvalho move

A report claims that Manchester City are preparing a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. Read more.

Ivan Rakitic 'in Barcelona contract talks'

A report claims that the representatives of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic have begun contract negotiations with Barcelona. Read more.

Anthony Martial quells 'unhappiness' reports

Anthony Martial seemingly denies that he is 'unhappy' with life at Manchester United, taking to Twitter to address such reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City back in for Aymeric Laporte

A report claims that Manchester City will revive their interest in Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Real Zaragoza announce Georgios Samaras deal

Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza agree a deal to sign Greek forward Georgios Samaras until the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur made Riyad Mahrez enquiry

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur made an enquiry for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window. Read more.

Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave Lyon

Premier League targets Alexandre Lacazette says that he will be ready to leave Lyon at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick at the end of the season. Read more.

Karim Benzema 'considering leaving Real Madrid'

A report claims that French forward Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'

The agent of Juventus midfielder Hernanes suggests that his client could move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season. Read more.