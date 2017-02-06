New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Karim Benzema 'considering leaving Real Madrid'

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that French forward Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Karim Benzema is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Frenchman is currently in his eighth season at the Bernabeu and has scored 173 goals in 344 appearances for the Spanish giants, including 12 in 27 matches this term.

The 29-year-old has been whistled by sections of the Real Madrid support this season, however, and according to AS, he will seriously consider leaving Los Blancos in next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paolo Dybala in recent months, while Alvaro Morata has impressed when given the opportunity this season.

Benzema, who is believed to be attracting interest from the Premier League, has won one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey crowns and two Champions Leagues during his time with the Madrid giants.

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City player
>
View our homepages for Karim Benzema, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paolo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Karim Benzema 'considering leaving Real Madrid'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid play friendly following Celta Vigo postponement
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
Tuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang commentsGuardiola: Aguero "most important" City playerReal Madrid 'want Aguero this summer'Conte to be given £100m transfer kitty?Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
Dybala 'only wants Real Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid forward 'not interested in Liverpool'Wenger responds to Benzema rumoursResult: Real Madrid go four points clear at topTeam News: Three changes for Real Madrid against Sociedad
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas207763131028
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Osasuna2117132346-2310
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version