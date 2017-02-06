A report claims that French forward Karim Benzema could leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Frenchman is currently in his eighth season at the Bernabeu and has scored 173 goals in 344 appearances for the Spanish giants, including 12 in 27 matches this term.

The 29-year-old has been whistled by sections of the Real Madrid support this season, however, and according to AS, he will seriously consider leaving Los Blancos in next summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paolo Dybala in recent months, while Alvaro Morata has impressed when given the opportunity this season.

Benzema, who is believed to be attracting interest from the Premier League, has won one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey crowns and two Champions Leagues during his time with the Madrid giants.