Report: Tottenham Hotspur made Riyad Mahrez enquiry

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur made an enquiry for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly launched an enquiry for Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window.

Mahrez, 25, was named the PFA Player of the Year for the 2015-16 campaign after he starred in Leicester's title triumph, helping their cause with 17 goals in the league.

The Algerian was linked with a summer move to Arsenal, but ultimately remained at the King Power Stadium and signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Mahrez has only managed three league goals this season, however, while Leicester currently sit 16th in the Premier League table after only collecting 21 points from their 24 matches this term.

According to The Times, Tottenham approached Leicester in the January transfer window over a move for the attacker, but the reigning champions insisted that he was not for sale at any price.

Mahrez netted four times in five Champions League group matches to fire Leicester into the knockout round of the competition.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
