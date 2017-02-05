Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists that he remains confident in his strikers despite seeing his side fail to score for the fifth Premier League match in a row.

A 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United saw the Foxes become the first team in Premier League history to go through their opening five matches of a calendar year without finding the back of the net.

The result leaves Leicester just one point clear of the relegation zone, but Ranieri insists that his side will fight until the end to avoid the drop.

"I thought we started very well and pressed high. We closed the space and it was a good match. But suddenly we conceded two goals in two minutes and it was very, very hard. In the dressing room we spoke about the opportunity to get back [into the game]. We wanted to start faster and stronger but they scored a third and from there it's very difficult to get back," he told reporters.

"They slowed down the tempo and it was too easy for them. For us it was hard to press because they moved the ball too quickly with one or two touches and it was very difficult. Of course when you don't score you can't win but I'm very confident with my strikers. We have [Islam] Slimani to come back, he's another option, so that's good.

"Every time we speak about trying to be solid. We did a good performance [in the first half] but then conceded two in two minutes. From there it's difficult to go back. We are very sad but it's important to react. We remain ready to fight until the end."

The Foxes are now the first defending top-flight champions to lose four consecutive matches since Liverpool in 1983.