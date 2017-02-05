Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Claudio Ranieri still confident in misfiring Leicester City strikers

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists that he remains confident in his strikers despite seeing his side fail to score for the fifth Premier League match in a row.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he is still "very confident" in his strikers despite seeing them fail to score for the fifth match in a row this afternoon.

A 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United saw the Foxes become the first team in Premier League history to go through their opening five matches of a calendar year without finding the back of the net.

The result leaves Leicester just one point clear of the relegation zone, but Ranieri insists that his side will fight until the end to avoid the drop.

"I thought we started very well and pressed high. We closed the space and it was a good match. But suddenly we conceded two goals in two minutes and it was very, very hard. In the dressing room we spoke about the opportunity to get back [into the game]. We wanted to start faster and stronger but they scored a third and from there it's very difficult to get back," he told reporters.

"They slowed down the tempo and it was too easy for them. For us it was hard to press because they moved the ball too quickly with one or two touches and it was very difficult. Of course when you don't score you can't win but I'm very confident with my strikers. We have [Islam] Slimani to come back, he's another option, so that's good.

"Every time we speak about trying to be solid. We did a good performance [in the first half] but then conceded two in two minutes. From there it's difficult to go back. We are very sad but it's important to react. We remain ready to fight until the end."

The Foxes are now the first defending top-flight champions to lose four consecutive matches since Liverpool in 1983.

Kasper Schmeichel celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
