Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that his side are "delighted" with their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough this evening.

Kane scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark as Spurs cut the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea back to nine points.

The result saw Tottenham return to winning ways following a goalless draw with Sunderland on Tuesday, and Kane believes that his side should have won by more.

"We created the chances we just weren't finishing them. We are delighted with the win. No game is easy in the Premier League. We'll take 1-0," he told BT Sport.

"We found it difficult midweek at Sunderland and knew it would be similar today. I thought we did better today. We should have won 2-0 or 3-0 but 1-0 is enough and we recover for next week.

"We have a strong squad. We can rotate players and keep them fresh. We want to win trophies. Hopefully we can."

Tottenham have now won seven consecutive home league games for the first time since December 2006.