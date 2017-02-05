Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Kasper Schmeichel refuses to comment on rumoured Claudio Ranieri rift

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel refuses to comment on speculation that manager Claudio Ranieri has fallen out with a number of his players.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has refused to comment on speculation that Claudio Ranieri has fallen out with some of the club's players.

Ranieri steered the Foxes to a remarkable title triumph last season, but the champions have suffered a woeful defence of their crown so far and currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that the veteran Italian was in danger of losing the dressing room as a result of his side's poor form, but Schmeichel insists that the players are all up for the fight.

"I'm not going to comment on any newspaper speculation. I know what's going on in the dressing room," he told Sky Sports News.

"We're a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight. We'll fight to the end, whatever that might be but I can guarantee every player in there is hurting."

Leicester have lost their last four matches and are still without a Premier League goal in 2017.

Kasper Schmeichel celebrates at the end of the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Schmeichel slams "embarrassing" Leicester
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
