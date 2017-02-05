Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel refuses to comment on speculation that manager Claudio Ranieri has fallen out with a number of his players.

Ranieri steered the Foxes to a remarkable title triumph last season, but the champions have suffered a woeful defence of their crown so far and currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming that the veteran Italian was in danger of losing the dressing room as a result of his side's poor form, but Schmeichel insists that the players are all up for the fight.

"I'm not going to comment on any newspaper speculation. I know what's going on in the dressing room," he told Sky Sports News.

"We're a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight. We'll fight to the end, whatever that might be but I can guarantee every player in there is hurting."

Leicester have lost their last four matches and are still without a Premier League goal in 2017.