Report: 'Growing unrest' at Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly "in danger of losing his grip on the dressing room".
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly becoming increasingly isolated from his squad as the prospect of relegation grows more real.

The Italian delivered a historic Premier League title for the Foxes last term but the club has struggled domestically this year and currently sit just two points above the dropzone following a run of one win in their last eight games.

According to The Guardian, Ranieri has become "increasingly distant from members of his backroom team and is in danger of losing his grip on the dressing room, where some of the tactical changes and selection decisions have left players scratching their heads".

The newspaper also claims that "a strange incident" after one game saw the Leicester players learn that a member of their own team had briefed the opposition "about problems with egos and bad attitudes" in their squad.

Speaking about the club's perilous situation earlier this week, Ranieri insisted that there is no "panic" and claimed that he is "happy" with the side's performances.

Next up for the Foxes is a tough encounter with a resurgent Manchester United at the King Power on Sunday.

Your Comments
