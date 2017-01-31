Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that it is not yet time to panic for his side despite falling to another defeat at the hands of Burnley.

The Foxes lifted the Premier League trophy in remarkable circumstances less than nine months ago, but currently find themselves 16th in the table and only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Burnley made it three straight league losses and four games without a goal for Leicester, but Ranieri insists that he is still happy with the way his side are performing.

"Panic? No. We tried to make some good counter-attacks - maybe we missed the last assist to try to score goals," he told reporters.

"I'm happy with our performance, with our character, but, of course, the result is not with us. We have to work more, fight more and believe.

"We need to make two, three good matches with points, and then we will be getting better."

Leicester, who have won just five times in their Premier League title defence so far, host Manchester United on Sunday.